Carol Ann Jones, 74, of Blue Springs, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019.
Carol was born July 10, 1945, in Detroit, Michigan, the daughter of Janina Portalski and John Malkowski. She graduated from Pershing High School in Detroit. She worked for Walmart for 20 years.
Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Duane Jones Sr.; her father, John Malkowski; and brother Jamie Malkowski.
Her survivors include her beloved of 20 years, Harold Stufflebean of the home; son, Duane Jones Jr.; daughter, Tamara Jones & fiancé Terry Zeller; grandson, Dakota Lee Jones; her mother, Janina Portalski; two brothers, John Malkowski II and Ken Malkowski; three sisters: Darlene Glaze, Kathy Turcyn, and Donna Malkowski; and many nieces & nephews.
The family would like to thank Crossroads Hospice for their excellent services and the great job they did taking care of Carol.
Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Blue Springs, MO 816-229-5551
Published in The Examiner on Oct. 26, 2019