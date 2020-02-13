The Examiner Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Duncan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Ann Duncan


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Carol Ann Duncan Obituary
Carol Ann Duncan, 69, Blue Springs, MO passed away February 7, 2020.

Cremation. No services are planned at this time. The family requests contributions to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.

Carol was born March 2, 1950 in Webster Groves, MO. She earned a Bachelor's Degree from Southern Illinois University and worked for many years at the Stinson Law Firm in downtown Kansas City, MO. She enjoyed reading authors like Tom Clancy, crocheting and was a Chiefs fan. She traveled the world and visited many countries throughout her life. She was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in downtown Kansas City.

Carol is survived by her sister Patti Neer and husband Jim, Greer, SC; niece Kirstin Wicker and husband Chris, Arlington, TN and nephew James Neer and wife Sarah, Dallas, GA and other family members.

Condolences may be sent to www.speakschapel.com.

Arrangements Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Speaks Suburban Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Speaks Suburban Chapel
Download Now