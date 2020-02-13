|
Carol Ann Duncan, 69, Blue Springs, MO passed away February 7, 2020.
Cremation. No services are planned at this time. The family requests contributions to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.
Carol was born March 2, 1950 in Webster Groves, MO. She earned a Bachelor's Degree from Southern Illinois University and worked for many years at the Stinson Law Firm in downtown Kansas City, MO. She enjoyed reading authors like Tom Clancy, crocheting and was a Chiefs fan. She traveled the world and visited many countries throughout her life. She was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in downtown Kansas City.
Carol is survived by her sister Patti Neer and husband Jim, Greer, SC; niece Kirstin Wicker and husband Chris, Arlington, TN and nephew James Neer and wife Sarah, Dallas, GA and other family members.
