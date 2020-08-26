Carol Elaine Winingar, 79, passed away on August 21, 2020.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 29, from 1-2 p.m., with memorial service to follow at 2 p.m., both at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St. in Independence, MO.
In her honor, contributions may be made to Christ United Methodist Church.
Carol was born on February 26, 1941 on the family farm in Russell County, KS, the daughter of Chris C. Veh and Birdie Ruth (Hobb) Veh. She graduated from Natoma High School, Natoma, KS, in the class of 1959 and then took classes at Brown Mackie College in Salina, KS. On April 26, 1964, she married the love of her life, Buford Winingar. To their union were born two children. Carol was a homemaker and longtime preschool director for St. Mark's United Methodist Church. She dedicated many hours to her children's and grandchildren's school functions, including PTA, Scouts, and other events needing an extra pair of hands. She transferred her membership to Christ United Methodist Church where she was a part of the United Methodist Women's Group.
Carol was deeply invested in her family's lives. Every opportunity (particularly holidays and birthdays) for her loved ones to gather at the home made her beam with excitement. Her smile, her abiding love for God and family, and her warm, caring personality will serve as her eternal legacy, and she will be missed.
Carol is survived by her beloved husband of 56 years, Buford; son Roger Winingar (wife Dawn); daughter Sherri Winingar; grandchildren Christian, Andrew, Brett, John, and Emily, all of Independence, MO; sister Mary Lou Haviland (husband Cliff) and family of Overland Park, KS; brother David Veh and family of Basehor, KS; sister-in-law Karen Winingar of Kansas City, MO; brother-in-law Kenneth Noller and family of Glen Elder, KS; many extended family and friends; and her four-legged companion, Missy the Shih Tzu.
She was preceded in death by her mother Birdie Ruth Veh; father Chris Veh; step-mother Helen Veh; and sister Ann Noller of Glen Elder, KS.
