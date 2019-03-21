|
|
Carol J. Hopkins, 84, passed away peacefully at home March 19, 2019.
Survived by her children, Steven and Sharon, 3 grandchildren: Jennifer, Amanda, Carolyn (Timothy) and 10 great-grandchildren: Justina, Brittani, Andrew, Zackery, Austin, Harleon, Kevin, Carly, T.J and Jaxon.
Carol married James on September 27, 1953 he precedes her in death. She is also preceded in death by both parents and all 4 siblings.
Carol was born in Vandalia, MO, September 30, 1934 to Paul & Ida Hammitt. Carol was the glue to our family. She taught us everything that we all know, from cooking to gardening to how to raise our families. She saved us all and never asked for anything in return. She will be forever remembered as Our Mother, Our Nana, and Our Nani.
The family will honor mom's final wishes and have a private family gathering at her home on March 21, 2019.
The family is requesting all Memorial contributions be sent to Carol's home. 15215 E. 43rd Place, Independence, MO. 64055
Arrangements: Royer's New Salem, Independence, MO, 816-796-8600.
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 21, 2019