Carl Jean (Matthews) Allen, 70 of Odessa, Missouri passed away on Sunday, May 19, 20219 at her home.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at the Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 S. 2nd St., Odessa, MO, 64076, 816-633-5524. Funeral services will follow the visitation at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be in the Mt. Tabor Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the Odessa VFW Post 5675.
Carol was born on January 20, 1940 in Mayview, MO to Jesse and Essie (Boone) Matthews. After graduating high school she then continued her education by receiving her Master's Degree and taught elementary students for over 30 years. On November 24, 1969 Carol was united in marriage to James Allen in Miami, OK. He preceded her in death. Carol was a member of the Retired Teachers Association. She enjoyed spending time with friends and family.
Survivors include six children whom each live in Odessa, Vickie Barker and husband Rick, Mike Gamblin and wife Janet, Karla Jones and husband Mike, Sandy Pryor, Bruce Gamblin, and Barbara Quick and husband Sam; 21 grandchildren; 31 great grand children; 2 great great grand children; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Carol was preceded in death by a great grand daughter, Analynne Mae Arbogast.
Published in The Examiner on May 21, 2019