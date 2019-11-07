Home

Meyers Funeral Chapel
1600 W Main
Blue Springs, MO 64015
(816) 229-3276
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Meyers Funeral Chapel
1600 W Main
Blue Springs, MO 64015
Inurnment
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Missouri Veterans Cemetery
Higginsville, MO
Carol Jean "Cari" Martin

Carol Jean "Cari" Martin Obituary

Carol "Cari" Jean Martin, 78, a resident of Grain Valley, MO passed away peacefully Monday, November 4, 2019 at St. Joseph Place in Overland Park, KS.

Memorial service celebrating Cari's life will be held 12PM Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Meyers Funeral Chapel, 1600 W. Main St, Blue Springs, MO. Inurnment will take place at 11AM. Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville, MO.

Memories of Cari and words of comfort for her family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Examiner on Nov. 7, 2019
