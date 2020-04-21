|
|
Carol Bishop, 89, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away in her sleep from cardiac arrest on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020.
She was born on December 9, 1930 in Independence, Missouri to William and Edith Thurmon. Carol lived her entire life in Independence, graduating from William Chrisman High School in 1948. A month later she married the love of her life, Thomas Bishop, and they enjoyed 59 happy years together.
Carol worked for many years at the Vendo Company as an Executive Assistant. She enjoyed reading and crossword puzzles, as well as sewing, cross-stitch, crochet, and knitting, and created hundreds of sweaters, afghans, wall hangings, and articles of
clothing for her children and grandchildren. She was a longtime member of the First Christian Church in Independence and participated in their prayer shawl ministry. Carol was also known for her cooking, improvising recipes that family members still try to recreate. After Tom retired, she helped with his woodworking hobby by painting designs on the baskets, puzzles, carousels, and other items he built. Tom and Carol had many friends throughout their life together, played cards with family and friends weekly, and were formidable bridge partners in several local tournaments.
Carol is survived by her son Dennis Bishop (Barbara), daughter Denise Marchin (Joe), son David Bishop (Janet), five grandchildren: Renee, James, Jennifer, Robin and Jonathan, and five great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Tom, sister Doris Fain, and brothers Buford and Hite Thurmon.
A memorial service at Carson-Speaks Chapels is pending and will be announced on their website at a later date.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com.
Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel, 816-252-7900.
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 21, 2020