

Carol S. Moore, 82, Independence, Missouri, passed away June 6, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospice House.



Visitation will be 6-8:00 p.m., Monday, June 10 at Carson-Speaks Chapel, 1501 W. Lexington Ave., Independence, MO 64052. Memorial services will begin 10:00 a.m., Tuesday at the chapel. Burial will be in Mound Grove Cemetery.



Contributions may be made in her name to Ronald McDonald House, 2502 Cherry St, Kansas City, MO 64108.



Carol was born in Kansas City, Missouri, to Anna C. (White) and David S. Morrow on October 23, 1936. She was married to Lee R. Moore in Kansas City, MO on June 11, 1954. Carol attended the Jennie Lund School of Practical Nursing and graduated in 1975. Following nursing school, Carol worked as a licensed practical nurse in a women's clinic. Later, she began working at Independence Sanitarium as a Patient Utilization Review Coordinator, from where she retired after many years of service.



Carol loved to be surrounded by her family and enjoyed camping. She and her husband were members of the United Methodist Camping Club and Chief Winnies Camping Club. She was an avid reader, enjoyed bird watching and loved gardening, especially her roses and strawberries. She and her husband were members of the First United Methodist Church of Independence, MO, where she was an active member of the United Methodist Women's Good Samaritan Circle.



Mrs. Moore was preceded in death by her mother and father, her husband, Lee, and grandbaby Jake.



She is survived by her two daughters Michelle Franklin and her husband Rick, and Carolee Lortz; sister Janet Travis; seven grandchildren: Chad, Sarah, Brad, Kalee, Joe, LeeAnna, and Rebeka; five great-grandchildren: Ariah, Abby, Anna, Braxton, and Amelia and many other family members.



Condolences may be sent to the family at www.speakschapel.com.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Carson-Speaks Chapel; 816-252-7900. Published in The Examiner on June 8, 2019