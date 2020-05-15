|
Carol Sue Willits, 67, of Independence, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020
Carol was born on February 28, 1953, in Independence, MO. She graduated from Truman High School and was a lifelong resident of Independence. She retired after 30 years from Lake City Ammunition Plant. Carol was a member of the Good Shepherd Community of Christ congregation.
She is survived by her sons, Todd, Travis and Ty Greenwood of Independence, MO, 6 grandchildren, 2 great-granddaughters and her brothers, David and Dan Branstetter.
A memorial service in her honor will be announced later.
Published in The Examiner on May 15, 2020