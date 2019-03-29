|
|
Carolyn Anne (Fisher) Pratt passed peacefully at home on March 13, 2019.
Born on March 10, 1935, Carol grew up in Massachusetts. She attended Fisher College (founded by her grandfather), Graceland College, and KU (majoring in Art Education). At KU she met the love of her life, Ralph E. Pratt. They married in 1959, and made their home in Independence. Known as "The Angel Lady", for 28 years she had a gift shop specializing in angels and often spoke to groups about the presence and reality of angels.
Carol is survived by her husband Ralph Pratt of Independence; daughter Susan (Pratt) Wilborn and her husband Marc and daughters Jennifer, Stephanie and Emily of Overland Park; daughter Deborah Pratt and her husband Bruce Contess of Kansas City; son Randall Pratt and his wife Mary, daughter Elisabeth and son Samuel of Lee's Summit; son Marcus Pratt and his wife Kathleen, daughter Lucy and son Alec of Gettysburg, PA; and daughter Carey (Pratt) Wilkins and her husband Tom and daughters Claire and Ella of Parkville.
She is preceded in death by her father Myron C. Fisher, mother Katherine (Schaefer) Fisher, and sister Catherine (Fisher) Cook.
There will be a family graveside service.
We will miss Carol's physical presence, but we are grateful for the love, creativity and blessing that she has shared with all of us.
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 29, 2019