Carolyn Bell, 89, Independence, MO passed away February 2, 2020.
Services will be 2 p.m., Friday, February 7 at Carson-Speaks Chapel, 1501 W. Lexington Ave., Independence, MO 64052; interment at Mt. Washington Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the chapel.
Carolyn was born May 16, 1930 to Fannie Lee (Bradley) Parker and Edward Westbrook Parker in Americus, GA. She met and married Harold Jean Bell when he was stationed at Ft. Benning, GA in 1952. In 1954 their first daughter Sandra Jean Bell was born. In 1957 their second daughter Judy Ann (Bell) Bisacca was born. After getting out of the Army the family moved to Kansas City, MO where Harold was from. Carolyn worked at the Manhattan Shirt Factory and later as a nurse's aide. While her children were going to grade school, she worked at Benjamin Harrison Elementary School's lunch room.
She was a member of the Bethel Baptist Church until moving to Missouri. She then joined Fairmount Christian Church. She was a member of the CWF Club and made small blankets for hospitals. She was a kind and loving mother, a loving wife, a best friend and a great grandmother who will be greatly missed by all.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband Harold Bell; brothers Ned Parker and Theron Parker; step-brothers and sisters "Doc" Marshall Parker, Fort Parker, Everett Parker, Easton Parker, Wilmont Parker, Ethel Mozo and Ira Hardin.
She is survived by her daughters, son-in-law Mark Bisaccca and grandson Christopher Aaron Bell who was the light of her life and many nieces and nephews.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.speakschapel.com.
Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel 816-252-7900
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 5, 2020