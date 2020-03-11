|
Carolyn "Maxine" Detellier, 93, Independence, MO passed away March 9, 2020.
Services will be 10 a.m., Saturday, March 14 at Carson-Speaks Chapel, 1501 W. Lexington Ave., Independence, MO 64052; interment at Buckner Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. before the service at the chapel. The family requests contributions to the KC Pet Project, 7077 Elmwood Ave, Kansas City, MO 64132.
Maxine was born November 1, 1926 in Levasy, MO and graduated for William Chrisman High School in the Class of 1944. She was an engineer in Quality Control at Western Electric for thirty years and retired in 1986. She was a member of the Pioneers at AT&T and a Past President of the Loners on Wheels (L.O.W.) Camping Club. She bowled in leagues at Sterling Bowl and also enjoyed canoeing. She was a kind, generous, compassionate mother, grandmother and friend who was always willing to help.
Maxine was preceded in death by her husband Adolph Detillier, son David Bruce Detillier and special friend Chuck Wambaugh.
She is survived by daughter Paulette Detillier, Independence, MO; sister Norma Jean Redford, Branson, MO; grandchildren Chantel Noshirawan and husband Cy; Janell Craig; Jerry Duane Center and wife Rebecca; Stephanie Cooper and husband Ed, all of Blue Springs, MO; nineteen great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
