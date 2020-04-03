|
Carolyn M. Cusumano Brown, 68, of Blue Springs, Missouri departed this life and entered her heavenly home on March 29, 2020 at KC Hospice Care Center in Kansas City, MO.
She was born in November 1951 to Jasper and Frances Cusumano in Kansas City, MO, joining a brother Larry Cusumano. Her parents divorced, and her mother later remarried giving birth to her sister, Shelley Brennecke.
She lived with her brother and sister-in-law in Raytown, MO for a few years, attended and graduated from Raytown High School in 1970. While attending Raytown High School she met her future husband and light of her life, Robert (Bob) Brown. She and Bob married in 1971 by a minister who always said he only used square knots when he married people. This must have been true as they would have celebrated being married 49 years in April of 2020. In their early married life, Carolyn worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company in Kansas City, MO. Bob's job transferred them to Columbia, MO for a few years where Carolyn worked for MFA Insurance Company at their home office. They returned to the Kansas City area for the remainder of their life together settling in Blue Springs, MO for over 45 years. Carolyn held various jobs after this return including a daycare center worker, lunch room lady at her son's school and in-home daycare. She then "retired" to being a mother and homemaker, which was a full time job. Carolyn and Bob developed a love for antiquing, visiting many antique stores, flea markets and junk stores locally as well as thru out the mid-west area. These antiquing junkets produced many joyous trips to areas that they had never visited. She could spend hours perusing a single store looking for just the right item for their home. Carolyn and Bob were members for many years of Blue Springs Assembly and New Life Assembly in Oak Grove, MO.
Their marriage produced three sons, Mitchell (Sherann) of Lee's Summit, MO, Eric (Alysia) of Blue Springs, MO, Braden of Gladstone MO, Keri of Liberty MO, who all survive her. She is also survived by her six grandchildren, Gage, Kaleb, Emma, Lauren, Ava and Jasper; her brother Larry Cusumano (Margaret) of Virginia; sister, Shelly of Massachusetts; sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, cousins and a host of extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by both parents and her step-father.
A private family graveside will take place Monday, April 6, 2020 at the Blue Springs Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Meyers Funeral Chapel in Blue Springs.
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 3, 2020