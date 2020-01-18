Home

Carolyn Sue Deveney

Carolyn Sue Deveney Obituary

Carolyn Sue Deveney, 74 of Independence, MO passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020 at her residence.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO 64055. Visitation will be from 9 a.m., until service time Tuesday at the chapel. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com

Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel (816) 373-3600
Published in The Examiner on Jan. 18, 2020
