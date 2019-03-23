The Examiner Obituaries
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
Memorial service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
View Map
Carolyn Sue (Woods) Hill


1942 - 2019
Carolyn Sue (Woods) Hill Obituary
Carolyn "Sue" Hill, 76, of Lee's Summit, MO passed away at her home on March 21, 2019.

Sue was born on October 29, 1942 in Elsinor, MO to James and Maude (Laney) Woods. Sue graduated from Wheaton High School where she participated in volleyball,
Softball, and a cheerleader for the basketball team. After moving to the KC area, Sue spent time modeling for businesses on the Plaza before joining Western Electric. For the past 20 years she has worked alongside her husband in the family business, Hemco
Corp. Her love of sports has continued throughout her life and she developed a great passion for golf. Sue enjoyed traveling relishing the beauty and wonders of the world around her. She had a warm and generous spirit and was always willing to lend a helping hand top all in need. Sue was the first to organize a get together for family and friends. She loved dogs and always had one to share her home with.

Sue was dearly loved and her passing has left a whole in many hearts that can never be filled.

Survivors include: husband Ronald Hill; daughter Regina Hill and her husband Edwin; son Randy Brown; stepchildren Ronald Hill, Jr., Cheryl Hummel and Jason Hill; sister
Shirley Sermon and her husband Robert; 4 grandchildren; a large extended family and many friends.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Speaks Suburban Chapel.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com.

Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel, 816-373-3600.
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 23, 2019
