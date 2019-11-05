|
Carolyn Sue (Cain) Kelley, 65, of Blue Springs, Missouri passed away at CenterPoint Medical Center in Independence, Missouri on November 1, 2019.
Carol was born in Kansas City, Missouri on October 6, 1954 to Preston Lavern Cain and Edna Charlene (Fuller) Cain. She graduated from Truman High School in Independence, Missouri in 1972. Carolyn married Fred Roger Kelley on February 3, 1973. Carol graduated with her undergraduate degree in education from UMKC in 1975. She later earned a Master's degree in counseling and guidance from UMKC in 1982. Carol was a history teacher and then a high school counselor in the Independence School District for 31 years. A good portion of that time was spent at William Chrisman High School where she developed many lifelong friendships with fellow educators and staff. Mrs. Kelley's passion for learning and education extended her entire lifetime, even after she retired from the Independence School District in 2010. After retiring she took jobs as a substitute teacher and a testing coordinator. She was also active with NEA, INEA, the Retired Teachers Association, AAUW, Independence Young Matrons, and the University of Missouri Extension Council. Most recently she took a position working at Hallmark Cards primarily for the discount, so that she could buy cards and gifts for her friends, family, and grandkids.
Carol lived the majority of her life in Independence, Missouri, but spent the last two years living in Blue Springs, Missouri. She loved her family and her two grandkids more than anything in the world. She was very active in the community and was always in constant contact with her friends, most days eating each meal with a different group of friends. She enjoyed attending plays and musical performances with her sister in law Betty Kelley. Carol always cared more about other people than herself, taking on her son's interests to spend time with them at sporting events and fishing. She loved to travel and took numerous trips with her sons and other family over the years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Donald Cain, and daughter Megan Kelley.
She is survived by her brother Preston (Stephanie) Cain, sister in law Kerry Cain, niece Rhonda Atkinson, son Brendan (Katharine) Kelley, and son Andrew (Elizabeth) Kelley. She also leaves behind two 18-month-old grandchildren Bennett and Joshua Kelley, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
The visitation for Carol Kelley will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 6:00pm to 9:00pm. The funeral will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at noon, with burial immediately following the service. Both services will be held at Newcomer's Floral Hills Funeral Home and Cemetery located at 7000 Blue Ridge Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64133.
In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to The Independence School District Scholarship Foundation, 201 N. Forest Ave., Independence, MO 64050.
Published in The Examiner on Nov. 5, 2019