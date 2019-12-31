|
|
Carolyn Sue Potter, 81, of Independence, MO passed away December 27, 2019.
A visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m. followed by a 3 p.m. service on Thursday, January 2, at the Carson-Speaks Chapel, 1501 W. Lexington Ave., Independence, MO.
Carolyn was born December 13, 1938 in Independence, MO to Charles W. and Zona (Brower) Elgin. At the age of two, Carolyn survived a domestic accident, where she lost her left leg. Despite this, she attended public school and graduated from William Chrisman High School in 1957. She attended Business College and became an engraver in Kansas City.
In 1964, Carolyn married Edgar Lee Potter. She was a very devoted and hardworking volunteer for the Independence School District. She was PTA President at Randall, Bridger and William Chrisman. She was also involved with the MO State PTA. In addition, she ran the Randall School Library for many years. For nearly 25 years, Carolyn created birthday, wedding and other cakes for many family members and friends, and is still remembered for her baking and decorating skills.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 38 years, Edgar Potter; and two brothers, Charles Elgin and Robert "Bob" Elgin.
Carolyn is survived by her two children, Steven Potter (Leigh Anne) and Kris Knight (Kevin); two grandsons, Kael and Kodi Knight; brother, David Elgin (Ruth); and many nieces and nephews.
Online condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.speakschapel.com
Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel 816-252-7900
Published in The Examiner on Dec. 31, 2019