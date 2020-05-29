Carrol L. Eklund, 93, of Lee's Summit, Missouri, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at home.
She was born in Fertile, Minnesota on October 7, 1926, to August and Martha (Fetting) Eklund. She and her parents and three brothers, Bob, Alan, and Ordean, gathered in Independence, Missouri in 1944. She never married, but enjoyed interacting with young families at church and within her own family. Her dream once she reaches heaven is to sit in a rocking chair and hold babies. She worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company, first as a switchboard operator and then as an order writer, retiring in 1983.
After retirement she enjoyed doing volunteer work, including: church (clerk), hospital (runner), and family business (filing for Consolidated Services insurance, and bagging and sealing for Wally's Nut House). She was a member of the South Crysler Restoration Branch of the Church of Jesus Christ (SCRB). Her strong faith in Christ set a good example for her family and all those she came in contact with. Over the years she enjoyed living at Twin Oaks Apartments in Kansas City, Heritage House in Independence, and finally John Knox Village in Lee's Summit for the past eight years.
She, along with family and current and longtime friends, enjoyed her 90th birthday celebration in 2016.
Carrol was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Bob Eklund and his wife Verla Vivan, her brother Alan Eklund, and her sister-in-law Patricia Eklund (Ordean's wife).
Survivors include her brother Ordean Eklund and her sister-in- law Ina (Alan's wife) Eklund, each of whom also live at John Knox Village. She is also survived by a number of cousins, as well as nieces and nephews Hope (Alan) Robinson, Susan (Charlie) Booth, Eric (Debbie) Eklund, Marlys (Duane) Chapman, and Aleta (Bob) Edwards; thirteen great-nieces and nephews; and eighteen great-great-nieces and nephews.
The family will be forever grateful to all of her caregivers from Nurse Next Door who allowed her to spend her final days in her own home, before passing peacefully and comfortably.
Family will receive friends from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, followed by a celebration of life at 10:30 a.m., both at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St. in Independence. She will be then laid to rest in Mound Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the SCRB-Oblation Fund, in care of Speaks.
Published in The Examiner on May 29, 2020.