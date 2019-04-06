Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Cathleen Kuhn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cathleen Clara "Cathy" (Nenning) Kuhn


1940 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Cathleen Clara "Cathy" (Nenning) Kuhn Obituary

Cathleen "Cathy" Clara Kuhn, 79, a resident of Blue Springs, MO passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence, MO.

The family will receive friends and family from 11 a.m.-Noon on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Meyers Funeral Chapel, 1600 W. Main St, Blue Springs, MO. Funeral service will begin at Noon at the chapel. A committal service will be held at 2:30 p.m. at Leavenworth National Cemetery, 150 Muncie Rd, Leavenworth, KS.

Memories of Cathleen and words of comfort for her family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 6, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.