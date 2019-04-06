|
Cathleen "Cathy" Clara Kuhn, 79, a resident of Blue Springs, MO passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence, MO.
The family will receive friends and family from 11 a.m.-Noon on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Meyers Funeral Chapel, 1600 W. Main St, Blue Springs, MO. Funeral service will begin at Noon at the chapel. A committal service will be held at 2:30 p.m. at Leavenworth National Cemetery, 150 Muncie Rd, Leavenworth, KS.
Memories of Cathleen and words of comfort for her family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 6, 2019
