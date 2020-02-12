Home

Meyers Funeral Chapel
1600 W Main
Blue Springs, MO 64015
(816) 229-3276
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Blue Springs Church of Christ
1000 S.W. Clark Rd
Blue Springs, MO
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Blue Springs Church of Christ
1000 S.W. Clark Rd
Blue Springs, MO
Cecil Lattie Albertson


1925 - 2020
Cecil Lattie Albertson Obituary

Cecil Lattie Albertson left his Earthly home for his Heavenly home on February 8, 2020 at the age of 94 peacefully at the Oak Grove Rehab in Oak Grove, MO.

The family will receive friends and family from 10-11 a.m. Friday, February 14, 2020 at Blue Springs Church of Christ, 1000 S.W. Clark Rd, Blue Springs, MO. Funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. at the church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Meyers Funeral Chapel in Blue Springs.

Memories of Cecil and words of comfort for his family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 12, 2020
