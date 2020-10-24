1/1
Cecyle Watts Holland
1921 - 2020
Cecyle Watts Holland, born on August 16, 1921, passed into the arms of her savior, Jesus Christ, on October 20, 2020 at the age of 99.

Cecyle was an active resident of John Knox Village for over 20 years, serving as auxiliary treasurer and sharing her gift of music by playing the piano throughout the community up until shortly before the time of her passing. "As each one has received a gift, use it to serve one another, as good stewards of the many-sided grace of God." I Peter 4:10 (TLV)

Cecyle is survived by her daughter, Nancy Brown, granddaughter Ashley (Steven) Lande and four great-grandchildren, Dante, Angelo, Izzy, and Arrow.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Loye Watts; second husband, Ernest Holland; daughter, Terre Wilson; granddaughter, Lia Brown; and grandson, Mark Wilson.

The family is especially grateful for the extraordinary loving attention provided by the JKV Care Center and Village Hospice staff. Their willingness to consistently go above and beyond their job descriptions to bless the residents they serve is an inspiring testimony.

There will be a graveside service at the Grain Valley Cemetery on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 2 p.m.

Contributions in Cecyle's memory may be made to the John Knox Village Foundation, 400 N.W. Murray Rd., Lee's Summit, MO 64081-1498 or jkv.org/foundation.

Online condolences may be left at www.signaturefunerals.com

Published in The Examiner on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Grain Valley Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Signature Funerals
406D E. Bannister Rd
Kansas City, MO 64131
816-214-5174
