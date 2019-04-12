Charlaine Smith 82, born November 18, 1936 left this earth for her father's house on April 8, 2019 to be reunited with her husband Roscoe Smith to whom she was married for 53 years before his passing in 2012.



Father Charles F. Casper, mother Madge Yoachum, and Brother Stanley Michael Casper.



She leaves behind her Sons Randy Smith of Houston, TX and Fred Smith of KCMO and their wives Kassandra and Tavish respectively, her Grandchildren, Benjamin Smith, Erin Smith and Lily Smith as well as Step-grandchildren Taylor Swank, Marin Sanders and Madigan Sanders. She also leaves behind many dear and special friends whom she loved and was known for always being there lending an ear and advice. In addition, she leaves Godchildren Laura Klavon and Peter Brewer.



Char worked for many years as a switchboard operator at the Dixon Inn and the President Hotel in Downtown KCMO. After the birth of her son Randy and eventual adoption of Fred she stayed at home and was a foster mom for many children as she had much love to share and loved being a mother. She later took a job with the Kansas City MO School district as a cafeteria manager where she eventually retired from Trailwoods Elementary. Charlaine was a longtime parishioner of Nativity of Mary Church and School in Independence, MO where she was a weekly participant while she lived in Independence (and also provided a Catholic education for her boys.)



Services will be 2 p.m., Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St. Independence, MO 64055 with burial in Mt. Moriah Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 1 p.m., until service time Saturday at the chapel.



Charlaine asked that in lieu of flowers that contributions be made to Wayside Waifs in South Kansas City or Nativity of Mary Church in Independence MO.



Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com



Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600 Published in The Examiner on Apr. 12, 2019