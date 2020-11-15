He was always Uncle Charles to me. By title and deed though he was a Great Uncle. He always had a smile, a solid handshake, a warm greeting and inquiry about me and my life.

He was an amazing conversationalist. I noticed when I was still very young that he had an ability to engage with with anyone on any subject. I wanted to be like him. What made him so special

was that he showed genuine interest in listening and learning from others in whatever was being discussed. He was a great story teller too. He always seemed to have another new and interesting story to share and usually included a bit of humor. It was a joy just to be near and listen. I learned so much from this loving family man.

I will miss him more than I can adequately express.



Richard Hunt

