

Charles Alphus Hakes was born January 19, 1935 to Donald and Maxine Havens Hakes in Garden City, Michigan. He passed from this life on July 30, 2020 in Kansas City, MO.



Chuck grew up in Michigan, Kentucky and Missouri before returning to Michigan where he graduated from Dearborn High School. He attended Graceland College where he met his wife, Marilyn Johnson. They were married in 1955 and lived in Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, Colorado and Missouri. Four children were born to this union. Chuck was a salesman through and through and enjoyed the challenge of closing the deal. He won many awards including National Account Sales Manager of the Year two times. Following his retirement he spent seven years helping friends run Peaceful Valley Ranch in the Colorado mountains. Music was something he loved. He sang tenor in many choirs, duets with his wife and played the guitar solo and in several groups. The CD he made was a proud accomplishment. He loved guitar festivals and concerts. Reading and cooking were other hobbies.



Community of Christ was a huge factor in Chuck's life. He was a life-long member of the church and served as a high priest. He was a pastor in Mount Clemens, MI; Boulder, CO and Blue Springs, MO. He loved the Lord and was dedicated to serving his church and community. Conversations with children at church were always a highlight for him. His big hugs were well known.



Chuck is survived by Marilyn, his wife of 64 years; his children Karen R. Hakes-Brown (Stephen), Timothy S. Hakes (Vickki) and Bradley C. Hakes (Carol). Three grandchildren: Cara Stiegler (Kevin), Lisa Hakes (Rocco Rigoli) and Benjamin Hakes and one great-granddaughter, Reese Stiegler. Also sister Donna M. Chrysler. His children and grandchildren were a great joy in his life. He was a great father and example for his children. He was also beloved by our children's friends who came in and out of our doors. He was loved and respected by many and will be sorely missed



Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, brother Gary (stillborn) and son David P. Hakes.



Many thanks for the loving and gentle care given at Research Hospital. He was a favorite patient, always thanking them. We are so grateful for their skill and excellent care.



A memorial service will be held when we are able to be together. In lieu of flowers please contribute to Community of Christ Bridge of Hope or Crossroads Hospice



