Charles Alvin Milburn, 83, of Lee's Summit, MO, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020.A visitation will be held at Speaks Suburban Chapel at 18020 E. 39th Street S, Independence, MO 64055 from 1-3 p.m., Saturday, November 7, 2020 with a service to immediately follow. A celebration of life will be held in the Spring of 2021 in Amber, Oklahoma.Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel (816) 373-3600