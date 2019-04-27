Home

MUEHLEBACH FUNERAL HOME
6800 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64131
(816) 444-2060
Charles Peoples
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
MUEHLEBACH FUNERAL HOME
6800 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64131
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
10:00 AM
MUEHLEBACH FUNERAL HOME
6800 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64131
Charles E. Peoples


Charles E. Peoples, Jr., age 70, passed away on April 24, 2019.

All services will be held at Muehlebach Funeral Care, 6800 Troost Ave., KCMO. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Tues., April 30. Funeral Service will begin at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 1st. Burial following at Mt. Washington Cemetery.

Charles is preceded in death by his father, Charles, Sr., and his daughter, Heather Peoples.

He is survived by his loving wife of (almost) 50 years, Debbie; daughter Brandi Robinson (Patrick); son Chris Peoples (Fresh); mother Joyce Peoples; brothers Steven (Velma) and Paul (Diana); grandchildren Gracie and Ethan "Finn" Robinson; along with many beloved nieces, nephews, family, and dear friends.

Full obituary may be read, and photos viewed, at www.MuehlebachChapel.com.
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 27, 2019
