Charles Edward "Chuck" Mabie, 52, of Independence, MO, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020.A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, September 27, 2020 with service on Monday September 28 at 10 a.m. at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th Street, Independence, MO 64055.