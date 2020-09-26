1/1
Charles Edward "Chuck" Mabie
1968 - 2020
Charles Edward "Chuck" Mabie, died unexpectedly and way too soon on September 12, 2020. He was 52 years old.

A public visitation will take place from 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, September 27, and a funeral service will take place on Monday, September 28 at 10 a.m., both at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St. Independence MO.

Chuck was born on January 11, 1968 in Kansas City, MO to Floyd Mabie and Willa Fern Waters. He grew up in Independence MO where he graduated from William Chrisman High School in 1986. Losing both of his parents at a young age, Chuck, and his siblings, made their way in the world with little supervision and a lot of grit, determination and ingenuity. This drive would serve Chuck well as he started and grew his own successful business, Payless Material Handling. He was a master marketer, promoting his business in a variety of ways. Whether passing out beach balls at the Royals home opener or giving out shirts with his company's name and phone number to half of Independence, he was always thinking of how he could promote the work that he did.

Chuck was extremely generous, as well. He sponsored numerous youth sports teams, gave school-logo t-shirts to students at all three Independence high schools, bought lunch for the homeless near his business, and helped numerous people down on their luck to get back on their feet. Yet, despite Chuck's many accomplishments his real passion in life can be summed up in just three words: Jill, Cameron, & Tate. He loved his wife and boys with a ferocity and devotion that was truly inspiring. He was determined to provide them with opportunities to pursue their passions, often putting himself on the back burner. These three were, quite simply, his entire world.

Chuck is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Jill Mabie; sons Cameron Mabie, 21 and Tate Mabie, 15; brothers John Mabie (Danna) and William Mabie (Sissy); sister Vickie Brewer; mother-in-law Sherry Whiting; brother-in-law Chris Whiting (Jane); nephews Shawn Mabie (Randi), Jeramey Mabie (Tabitha), and Jesse Peoples; nieces Tosha Lindquist (Travis), Cody Mabie, Molly Whiting and Abby Whiting; and numerous great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Floyd Mabie and Willa Fern Waters; father-in-law Ronald Whiting; and sisters LeAnn Mabie and Linda Weber.

Online condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.speakschapel.com

Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600

Published in The Examiner on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
SEP
28
Service
10:00 AM
Speaks Suburban Chapel
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Speaks Suburban Chapel

1 entry
September 24, 2020
Jill, we are so sorry for your loss. Hold the boys close, God has your family in his arms. We will miss Chuck . Such a funny man that he was. We are here if you need anything. Jana and Bruce Goodnight
Jana Goodnight
Friend
