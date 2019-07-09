|
Charles Gene Cartwright, 55, a Blue Springs, MO resident passed away peacefully on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Monterey Park Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Independence, MO.
He was born January 19, 1964 in Chicago Heights, IL to Harold Sr. and Mary (Carroll) Cartwright. Charles graduated from North East High School in North Little Rock, AR in 1982. He spent the majority of his working career as a clerk for Osco Drug and currently CVS Pharmacies. Charles attended Timothy Lutheran Church in Blue Springs. He was a member of the United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 2 (UFCW). Charles enjoyed golfing, going to the casino, his work and the people he worked with. He cherished the time he was able to spend with his family.
Survived by his siblings, Harold Cartwright Jr. of Blue Springs, MO, Tom Cartwright and wife Sue of Lowell, IN, Jeff Cartwright and wife Theresa of Park Forest, IL, Jim Cartwright and wife Kathy of Steger, IL, Julie Vestal and husband Tony of North Little Rock, AR.; several nieces and nephews; his long-time best friend, Raymond Johnson of Pine Bluff, AR.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Harold Sr. and Mary Cartwright; sister, Jennifer Wilbanks.
The family received friends and family from 10-11 a.m. Monday, July 8, 2019 at Meyers Funeral Chapel, 1600 W. Main St, Blue Springs, MO. Funeral service was held at 11 a.m. at the chapel. Burial will immediately follow at the Blue Springs Cemetery.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the or Juvenile Diabetes Foundation.
Memories of Charles and words of comfort for his family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Examiner on July 9, 2019