Charles "Zane" Gibson, 68, of Grain Valley, MO, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, at his home with his loving family, after a 10-year battle with cancer.



Cremation. "Tell it like it is" party at a later date.



A huge thank you to his St Luke's hospice nurse, Lauren, RN, and Jonie, MSS, for all their kind and compassionate care.



He enjoyed being retired, going to auctions, his cows, and drinking beer. He loved his kids, grandkids, and great-granddaughter.



He leaves his wife, Connie, of the home; daughter, Amy Walker and son-in-law Kris of Grain Valley; daughter Carolyn Gibson-Agee and son-in-law Steve of Kingsville, MO; son, Kioki Gibson and daughter-in-law Sadie of Grain Valley; son, Kealoha Prior and daughter-in-law Amber of Grain Valley; granddaughter-in-law Siarra Walker of Blue Springs, MO; and niece, Christie Reel Goodwin McNeil and nephew-in-law Jim of Overland Park, KS.



Grandkids: Arny Walker's bunch: Kristopher Adam, Keri Alizabeth, and Wyatt Dane;

Carolyn Gibson-Agee's bunch: Daniel "Zane", Levi Lake, and Cami Ruthann; Kioki Gibson's bunch: Milo John and Maxton "Zane"; Kealoha Prior's bunch: Lauren Lelani, Madison Elise, and Roman Wade; Our beautiful great-granddaughter (Siarra and Adam) Lilliana Grace Walker; Christie Reel Goodwin McNeil's bunch: Braylen McNeil



Zane will be truly missed but those he left behind have lifetimes of memories. He had a quick wit but would not tell you what to do until asked. He loved his family, his life, and the United States of America. He always told us, "Don't trust anyone." "Go Vote" "Trump 2020".



Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Oak Grove, MO 816-690-4441



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store