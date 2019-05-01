|
Charles "Charlie" Hall, age 76 of Jamesport, MO passed away Sunday morning, April 28th, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospice House in Kansas City, MO
Celebration of Life will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the Jamesport Baptist Church in Jamesport, MO. The family will receive friends one-hour prior to the service at the church. Burial at a later date at Masonic Cemetery in Jamesport.
Arrangements are under the direction of Stith Funeral Home in Jamesport.
Published in The Examiner on May 1, 2019
