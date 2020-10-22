1/1
Charles James "Chuck" Volz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles (Chuck) James Volz left this world on October 17, 2020.

There will be no celebration of life at this time and in lieu of flowers, remembrance gifts can be made to the Children's Peace Pavilion. https://www.thepeacepavilion.org/

He leaves behind his wife, Joan (Molin) Volz and daughters Karen Van Fleet (Rick) and Susan Malelega (Etuale Pino), and four grandchildren, Bryan, Eric, Jason and Rachel.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Ruby (Fowler) Volz and Charles E.R. Volz; sisters Dona Gatley (Joe), Miriam Niedz (Frank), Lillian Griffith (George) and living sister, Claire (Sugie) Delaney along with many nieces and nephews.

Chuck was born in Philadelphia, PA and married his high school sweetheart Joan, and they raised their children in Glenside, PA. He started working for Budd Company of Philly as a Tool & Die maker but found that his love was in teaching. He took his young family to Lamoni, Iowa and obtained a BA in Elementary Education at Graceland College and later a M.Ed. at Temple University in Philadelphia. His motto was, "Always, love what you do!" And that is what he did. He loved children and his favorite grade to teach was Kindergarten. Children loved his Donald Duck voice that he used anytime he saw little ones.

Chuck spent his childhood wandering the woods of the Wissahickon Creek in Philly and he never stopped his love of the woods, mountains and travel. He and Joan made many road trips to New England, hiking the Adirondacks and visiting with people. He loved traveling across the USA and reveled in the beauty that our country has to offer. Chuck and Joan often took cruises around the world with their special church family friends, like the Panama Canal, the British Isles, and the Mediterranean, but his favorite cruise was to Hawaii with Joan.

Chuck was an ordained Elder in the Community of Christ church and was a favorite as a teacher of the Gospel and as a preacher in both Philly and Independence Missouri. He loved spending time at Deer Park Campgrounds in New Hope PA from the time he was a child and throughout his life, enjoying children's camps and reunions. He made learning about anything fun. He loved his church, his God and Jesus. This earth has lost a most inspiring Soul, but Heaven rejoices!

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Examiner on Oct. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved