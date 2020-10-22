Charles (Chuck) James Volz left this world on October 17, 2020.
There will be no celebration of life at this time and in lieu of flowers, remembrance gifts can be made to the Children's Peace Pavilion. https://www.thepeacepavilion.org/
He leaves behind his wife, Joan (Molin) Volz and daughters Karen Van Fleet (Rick) and Susan Malelega (Etuale Pino), and four grandchildren, Bryan, Eric, Jason and Rachel.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Ruby (Fowler) Volz and Charles E.R. Volz; sisters Dona Gatley (Joe), Miriam Niedz (Frank), Lillian Griffith (George) and living sister, Claire (Sugie) Delaney along with many nieces and nephews.
Chuck was born in Philadelphia, PA and married his high school sweetheart Joan, and they raised their children in Glenside, PA. He started working for Budd Company of Philly as a Tool & Die maker but found that his love was in teaching. He took his young family to Lamoni, Iowa and obtained a BA in Elementary Education at Graceland College and later a M.Ed. at Temple University in Philadelphia. His motto was, "Always, love what you do!" And that is what he did. He loved children and his favorite grade to teach was Kindergarten. Children loved his Donald Duck voice that he used anytime he saw little ones.
Chuck spent his childhood wandering the woods of the Wissahickon Creek in Philly and he never stopped his love of the woods, mountains and travel. He and Joan made many road trips to New England, hiking the Adirondacks and visiting with people. He loved traveling across the USA and reveled in the beauty that our country has to offer. Chuck and Joan often took cruises around the world with their special church family friends, like the Panama Canal, the British Isles, and the Mediterranean, but his favorite cruise was to Hawaii with Joan.
Chuck was an ordained Elder in the Community of Christ church and was a favorite as a teacher of the Gospel and as a preacher in both Philly and Independence Missouri. He loved spending time at Deer Park Campgrounds in New Hope PA from the time he was a child and throughout his life, enjoying children's camps and reunions. He made learning about anything fun. He loved his church, his God and Jesus. This earth has lost a most inspiring Soul, but Heaven rejoices!