Charles Norman Wright passed away quietly on October 6, 2020 at the age of 64 with his Carondelet family by his side.
Charlie loved Independence and graduated from Truman High School in 1975. He was an Eagle Scout & a member of the Tribe of Mic-o-Say where he was known as "Least Crying Cricket". He later went on to graduate from the Jackson County Reserve Sheriff's Department. Charlie was an avid animal lover & moved to Colorado to work on a horse ranch for several years before returning to Independence to become President of Wright & Associates.
He is survived by his brother and sister in law, Richard & Ann Wright of California and his niece Jennifer Elizabeth Speaks of Michigan.
The family asked that donations be made to your local Animal Shelter or the ASPCA.
