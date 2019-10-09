|
|
Charles Richard "Chuck" Sellens passed away on October 5, 2019 at Jefferson Health Care in Lee's Summit, MO.
Services will begin at 10 a.m., Friday at Carson-Speaks Chapel, 1501 W. Lexington Ave., Independence, MO 64052; interment at Mt. Washington Cemetery. Visitation will be 7-9 p.m. at the chapel. The family requests contributions to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.
Chuck was born on December 21, 1952 to Cecil and Elisabeth (Kenmuir) Sellens in Kansas City, MO and lived his entire life in this area. He attended schools Tom D. Korte and Nowlin in Independence and graduated from Van Horn High School in 1970. In his younger years, Chuck was an avid baseball/softball player as well as an avid bowler. He also enjoyed skiing and boating at Lake of the Ozarks and pheasant hunting. Chuck worked at several car dealerships in the Metro area, including Fred Smith Lincoln Mercury, Independence Lincoln Mercury, and Thoroughbred Ford, from which he retired in 2016.
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, his half-sister, Dorothy Lemen and his half-brother, Gary Sellens-Faulks.
He is survived by his wife Nedra Taibi-Sellens of Lansing, KS, and his children, David Sellens (Allison), Kate Daon (Emmanuel), and Shannon Sellens, Wes Cackler (Patty), and Bryan Cackler, and grandchildren Tinuviel Sellens, Earendel Sellens, Angelus Sellens, and Daithi Sellens, Tiffany Cackler, Taylor Cackler, Akeza Cackler, and Giavonna Cackler.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.speakschapel.com.
Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel 816-252-7900
Published in The Examiner on Oct. 9, 2019