Chelsea Elizabeth De La Fontaine
2000 - 2020
Chelsea Elizabeth De La Fontaine, 20, of Blue Springs, Missouri passed away Friday, June 26, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, July 2 at Royer Funeral Home, Grain Valley, MO; The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

Chelsea was born April 7, 2000 in Kansas City, Missouri, the daughter of Wynell Honeycutt. She was attending "Z" Hair Academy in Lee's Summit, MO. Chelsea was a graduate of Blue Springs High School. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Blue Springs. Chelsea was talented in all ways, from Hair Styling to Make-up.

She is survived by her mother, Wynell Honeycutt; brother, Joe (Tegen) McMahon of Independence MO and maternal grandmother, Paula Honeycutt of Blue Springs, MO.

In Lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the American Diabetes Association.

Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Grain Valley, MO 816-847-4441

Published in The Examiner on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
02:00 PM
Royer Funeral Home
JUL
2
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Royer Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Royer Funeral Home
100 Royer Lane
Grain Valley, MO 64029
(816) 847-4441
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 30, 2020
helsea was a very special young lady. Ive known her since she was a Freshman in High School. She left a mark on my heart and I will never forget her. Rest In Peace beautiful girl.
Connie Simmons
Teacher
