

Chere L. Semple, 65, of Blue Springs, MO, passed away March 31, 2019.



A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 6 with a visitation to follow, both at the First United Methodist Church of Blue Springs, 301 SW Woods Chapel Rd., Blue Springs, MO 64015.



Chere was born October 17, 1953 to William and Virginia (Hutchison) Semple. She received her bachelor's degree from the University of Northern Colorado and went on to receive her master's degree from KU. She was a teacher for the Independence School District for 42 years. Chere was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Blue Springs and enjoyed reading, needlepoint, cooking, playing the piano and her beloved dogs.



She is preceded in death by her parents and is survived by her many friends who love her and will miss her.



Contributions may be made in Chere's honor to St. Luke's Hospice, Drumm Farm Center for Children, or Wayside Waifs.



Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600