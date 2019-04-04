The Examiner Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
First United Methodist Church of Blue Springs
301 SW Woods Chapel Rd.
Blue Springs, MO
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
First United Methodist Church of Blue Springs
301 SW Woods Chapel Rd.
Blue Springs, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Chere Semple
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chere Lea Semple


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Chere Lea Semple Obituary

Chere L. Semple, 65, of Blue Springs, MO, passed away March 31, 2019.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 6 with a visitation to follow, both at the First United Methodist Church of Blue Springs, 301 SW Woods Chapel Rd., Blue Springs, MO 64015.

Chere was born October 17, 1953 to William and Virginia (Hutchison) Semple. She received her bachelor's degree from the University of Northern Colorado and went on to receive her master's degree from KU. She was a teacher for the Independence School District for 42 years. Chere was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Blue Springs and enjoyed reading, needlepoint, cooking, playing the piano and her beloved dogs.

She is preceded in death by her parents and is survived by her many friends who love her and will miss her.

Contributions may be made in Chere's honor to St. Luke's Hospice, Drumm Farm Center for Children, or Wayside Waifs.

Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Speaks Suburban Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Speaks Suburban Chapel
Download Now