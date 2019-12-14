Home

More Obituaries for Cheryl Creason
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cheryl Jeanne (Peery) Creason

Cheryl Jeanne (Peery) Creason Obituary
Cheryl Jeanne Creason, age 71, of Raytown, Missouri, passed away December 9, 2019 at her home.

Cheryl is lovingly remembered by her son, Brett Creason of Kansas City, her siblings Dennis Creason (Elizabeth) of Blue Springs, MO; Shannon Noland (Edward) Bainbridge Island, WA; Daniel Peery (Debra) Columbia, MO; Jill Neunuebel (James) Leawood, KS.

She is preceded in death by her sister, Karla Suzanne Murphy and her parents William & Frances Peery

As a child growing up on a small farm in Lawson, MO, Cheryl enjoyed horseback riding, gardening, and numerous 4-H activities. Later in her life, this transitioned to her love for decorating and DIY projects. Cheryl graduated from Lawson High School and attended Truman State University. She careered with Kansas City Life Insurance, the Internal Revenue Service (K.C.) and most recently The Department of Homeland Security (K.C.) where she retired in January 2019. Cheryl enjoyed all-things Kansas City – she began her adult life in Westport, enjoyed walks in Loose Park, visiting the beautiful K.C. fountains, K.C. BBQ, was an avid Royals fan and always looked forward to the annual Plaza Lighting Ceremony. She was a supporter and loyal patron to popular local spots such as Torre's Pizza, Andre's, Hallmark Cards, and Topsy's popcorn. Cheryl was a devoted mother to Brett and always made him her priority.

Family and friends will gather on December 21, 2019 at her brother's home in Blue Springs, MO. Cheryl will be laid to rest in Washington State in the Spring.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation of Missouri/Kansas at EFMK.org in Cheryl's memory.
Published in The Examiner on Dec. 14, 2019
