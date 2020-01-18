Home

POWERED BY

Services
Golden Gate Funeral & Cremation Services, LLC
2800 East 18th Street
Kansas City, MO 64127
(816) 255-3676
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
St Paul United Methodist Church
3601 S Sterling Ave
Independence, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cheryl Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cheryl Kay (Faulkner) Brown


1956 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cheryl Kay (Faulkner) Brown Obituary
Cheryl Kay (Faulkner) Brown, born August 18, 1956 in Kansas City, Missouri and passed away January 12, 2020 in Independence, MO at age 63. She was surrounded by many family and friends.

Cheri was preceded in death by her father, Edward L. Faulkner and mother, Dorothy M. (Stears) Faulkner; sister, Judith L. Comstock and nephews, Christopher and Kurtis.

Cheri is survived by her husband, James Rory Brown; brothers, James D. Faulkner, John F. Faulkner and their wives, Kathryn and Candice and brother-in-law, Robert L. Comstock. She is also survived by her sons, Trevor and Travis Alexander, step-daughters, Jamie and Jennifer and Cheri's grandchildren, Aden, Tiffany, Ashley along with Kingston and Kaliya and their mother Skyler and father Brandon. Cheri has a large family including many nieces and nephews along with cousins.

Cheri had retired from working over 30 years for Family Support division, State of Missouri. Her heart was pure and caring and she loved her family, children and grandchildren with unconditional love. Cheri was loved by all of the family and friends she left behind and we will cherish all of the memories she gave us.

There will be no funeral service, but instead a gathering for her Celebration of Life by the family and friends. This will be on January 27, 2020 from 6-9 p.m. at St Paul United Methodist Church, 3601 S Sterling Ave, Independence MO.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation in Cheri's name to a Breast Cancer or a memorial contribution to a Trust account being established for Cheri's grandchildren.
Published in The Examiner on Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cheryl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -