Cheryl Kay (Faulkner) Brown, born August 18, 1956 in Kansas City, Missouri and passed away January 12, 2020 in Independence, MO at age 63. She was surrounded by many family and friends.
Cheri was preceded in death by her father, Edward L. Faulkner and mother, Dorothy M. (Stears) Faulkner; sister, Judith L. Comstock and nephews, Christopher and Kurtis.
Cheri is survived by her husband, James Rory Brown; brothers, James D. Faulkner, John F. Faulkner and their wives, Kathryn and Candice and brother-in-law, Robert L. Comstock. She is also survived by her sons, Trevor and Travis Alexander, step-daughters, Jamie and Jennifer and Cheri's grandchildren, Aden, Tiffany, Ashley along with Kingston and Kaliya and their mother Skyler and father Brandon. Cheri has a large family including many nieces and nephews along with cousins.
Cheri had retired from working over 30 years for Family Support division, State of Missouri. Her heart was pure and caring and she loved her family, children and grandchildren with unconditional love. Cheri was loved by all of the family and friends she left behind and we will cherish all of the memories she gave us.
There will be no funeral service, but instead a gathering for her Celebration of Life by the family and friends. This will be on January 27, 2020 from 6-9 p.m. at St Paul United Methodist Church, 3601 S Sterling Ave, Independence MO.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation in Cheri's name to a Breast Cancer or a memorial contribution to a Trust account being established for Cheri's grandchildren.
Published in The Examiner on Jan. 18, 2020