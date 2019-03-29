|
|
Cheryl Stover, 74, of Independence, MO passed away March 24, 2019.
A visitation will be held from 1- 2 p.m. followed by a 2 p.m. service on Tuesday, April 2, at the Carson-Speaks Chapel, 1501 W. Lexington Ave., Independence, MO. Burial will be at Mound Grove Cemetery.
Cheryl was born October 20, 1944 in Independence, MO to Charles and Edna (Swanson) Stover. She was a registered nurse and educator, retiring from Research Medical Center. She was a life-long lover of cats, and was a member of the Community of Christ Stone Church Congregation.
Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents; and an infant brother.
She is survived by one brother, Roger Stover; loving cousins; and many dear friends.
Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel 816-252-7900.
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 29, 2019