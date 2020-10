Or Copy this URL to Share



Chester "Chet" Lee Rose, 93, of Sedalia, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.



Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Royer Funeral Home in Oak Grove, MO. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 in Francis Cemetery in Belle, MO.



Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Oak Grove, MO 816-690-4441



