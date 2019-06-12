Home

Chloe Vivian (Guyer) Johnson


1933 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Chloe Vivian (Guyer) Johnson Obituary

Chloe Vivian Johnson, 86, a resident of Blue Springs, MO passed away peacefully Sunday, June 9, 2019 at St. Mary's Medical Center in Blue Springs.

Chloe will be cremated per her wishes. The family will have a gathering to celebrate Chloe's life at a later date. Inurnment will be held at the Missouri Veteran Cemetery in Higginsville, MO prior to the celebration of Chloe's life.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Meyers Funeral Chapel in Blue Springs.

Memories of Chloe and words of comfort for her family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Examiner on June 12, 2019
