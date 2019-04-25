|
Christine L. May, 99, a resident of Blue Springs, MO formerly of Novinger, MO passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
The family will receive friends and family from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, April 25, at Meyers Funeral Chapel, 1600 W. Main St, Blue Springs, MO. Funeral service will be held Friday, April 26, at 10 a.m. at the chapel. Burial will follow at the Green Grove Cemetery in Novinger, MO.
Memories of Christine and words of comfort for her family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 25, 2019
