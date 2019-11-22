Home

Christopher David Moyers


1979 - 2019
Christopher David Moyers Obituary

Christopher David Moyers, 39, a resident of Blue Springs, MO passed away peacefully Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City, in Kansas City, MO.

The family will receive friends and family from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, November 24, 2019 at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 4313 S.W. State Route 7, Blue Springs, MO with the Rosary being prayed at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, November 25, 2019 at the church. Burial will immediately follow with full military honors at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Kansas City, MO.

Memories of Chris and words of comfort for his family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Examiner on Nov. 22, 2019
