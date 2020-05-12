|
Christopher "Chris" "CP" Dean Patterson, 59, of Independence, MO passed away May 10, 2020.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Chris was born September 17, 1960 in Kansas City, MO to William & Shirley (Jacobi) Patterson. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and going to the lake. Chris was a huge Chiefs Fan. He loved animals. Chris enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed driving his dogs around.
Chris was preceded in death by his parents and brother: Todd Patterson.
Chris is survived by his wife Janet of the home; dogs: Greasy and Bubba; cat: Sunny; sisters: Jeanne Phelps of Kansas City, MO, Connie Grover (Robert) Kansas City, MO; brothers: Bud Patterson (Debbie ) of Blue Springs, MO, Tim Patterson (Nicki) of Blue Springs, MO; sister in law: Karen Bolser (Don) of Blackburn, MO; brother in law: Sam Scheffler (Elizabeth) of Blue Springs, MO and several nieces, nephews, great nieces & nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.
Arrangements: Royer's New Salem, Independence, MO, 816-796-8600.
Published in The Examiner on May 12, 2020