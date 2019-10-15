Home

Carson-Speaks Chapel
1501 W. Lexington Ave.
Independence, MO 64052
(816) 252-7900
Christopher Keith Patton

Christopher Keith Patton Obituary

Christopher Keith Patton, 26 of Independence, Mo. passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019 from injuries in a car accident on Independence Avenue at Wilson Ave.

Services will be 10 AM., Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the Carson-Speaks Chapel, 1501 W. Lexington Ave., Independence, MO 64052 with cremation to follow. The family will greet friends from 6- 8 PM., Monday evening at the chapel.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com.
Published in The Examiner on Oct. 15, 2019
