|
|
|
Christopher Keith Patton, 26 of Independence, Mo. passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019 from injuries in a car accident on Independence Avenue at Wilson Ave.
Services will be 10 AM., Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the Carson-Speaks Chapel, 1501 W. Lexington Ave., Independence, MO 64052 with cremation to follow. The family will greet friends from 6- 8 PM., Monday evening at the chapel.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com.
Published in The Examiner on Oct. 15, 2019