

Clara Dolores Walker, 90 passed away September 22,2020.



Clara was born April 25, 1930 to Kenneth and Jewell Wetzel, Braymer, Mo. She had recently retired after a long career as a hairstylist. She was a member of Eastern Star and Beauceant. She had been a longtime volunteer tour guide for the City of Independence at the Bingham-Waggoner Estate.



Her parents, husband, Curtis Walker, brother Gerald Wetzel, and Sister Carole Silva all predeceased her.



Survivors include: brother, Dean Wetzel and sister, Jo Ann Adair; Three children, Linda (Bill) Mason, Craig (Penny) Walker, and Kara (Adam) Cox; Three grandchildren, Grant (Lana) Mason, Stacey Walker, and Whitney Walker; Two great-grandchildren, Van Mason and Dakota Walker.



Graveside services at Evergreen Cemetery, Braymer, Mo will be held at a later date.



Arrangements: Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd Street, Lee's Summit MO 64063 816-524-3700



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store