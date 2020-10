Clarence Burnell "C.B." Caldwell, 71, of Blue Springs, MO, passed away on October 3, 2020.A graveside service will be held, Friday October 9, at 3 p.m. at Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville, MO.Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel (816) 373-3600