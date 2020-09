Or Copy this URL to Share



Clifford Junior "Tubs" Newton, 74, passed away on September 14, 2020, in Kansas City, KS.



A visitation will be held on Sunday, September 20, from 6-8 p.m., at Carson-Speaks Chapel, 1501 W. Lexington Ave., Independence, MO 64052. A funeral service will be held on Monday, September 21, at 10 a.m., at the chapel. He will be laid to rest in Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in a private committal service.



Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel 816-252-7900



