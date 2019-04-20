Clyde Randall, 82, of Independence, MO passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019.



Clyde was born on August 27, 1936 in East St. Louis, IL to Clyde Sr. and Florence (Glen) Randall. After high school he proudly served in the United States Navy. He earned an Associate's degree and worked as an accountant for Bridgestone/Firestone for many years. Clyde was a member of Calvary Baptist Church where he served as Deacon and taught Bible study. He enjoyed World War II history, making model airplanes, reading, playing golf, and woodworking. He made each grandchild and great-grandchild a special gift when they were born. Most of all, Clyde loved his family.



He will be remembered by his loving wife of 59 years, Alice Randall of Independence, MO; daughters Mary Beth Wheeler and husband Chuck of Independence, MO, Sandra Allen and husband Luther of Mt. Vernon, KY, Lynn Patterson and husband Michael of Harker Heights, TX, and Carolyn Johnston of Independence, MO; brother Edward Randall and wife Sylvia of Anoka, MN; grandchildren Eric Wheeler (Leslie), Emily Magers (Derek), Kayla Wylie (Aaron), Luke Allen (Katelyn), Katie Patterson, Alyssa Allen, Kara Johnston, Bradley Patterson, Abby Johnston, and Aimee Johnston; great-grandchildren Melanie and Paulina Wheeler, Brayden Magers, and Layla Allen; plus many other extended family members and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Harold Randall, sister Joyce Jordan and son-in-law Steve Johnston.



A visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church, 1915 N. Liberty St, Independence, MO, 64050. A service will follow at 11 a.m. at the church. He will be laid to rest at Missouri State Veteran's Cemetery in Higginsville, at 3 p.m. that afternoon.



The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Calvary Baptist Church in Independence, MO.



