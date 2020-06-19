Or Copy this URL to Share

Cora "Louise" Hill, 97 of Independence, Mo., passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020.Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the Speaks Buckner Chapel, 300 Adams St., Buckner, with burial to follow in Buckner Hill Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 10 a.m. until service time Saturday at the chapel. Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com. Arrangements: Speaks Buckner Chapel, 816-650-5555.

